Gov. Andy Beshear seeks court rulings to uphold coronavirus actions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has asked separate courts to uphold some of his executive actions to combat COVID-19. In both court filings, the Democratic governor says Kentucky is embroiled in “a life-and-death battle” against the coronavirus.

In a filing Tuesday, Beshear asked a Franklin County Circuit Court judge to declare he acted within his authority when requiring most Kentuckians to wear masks in public.

Beshear asked the state Supreme Court to lift rulings that blocked his orders restricting crowd sizes at Florence Speedway and at agritourism sites as well as class sizes at day care centers.

