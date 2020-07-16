Gov. DeWine announces mask order for all ‘Level 3’ counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Masks on Ohio. Gov. Mike DeWine announced during his press conference Thursday that beginning at 6:00 p.m. Friday evening all counties that are listed under a level 3 public health emergency will be under a mask order.

The governor says this means nearly 60 percent of Ohio will be required to wear a mask in public.

“We are seeing the spread of COVID-19 getting much worse in our communities. 19 counties are in Red Alert Level 3 – meaning there is a very high risk of exposure and spread.”

UPDATED RISK-LEVEL MAP: We are seeing the spread of #COVID19 getting much worse in our communities. 19 counties are in Red Alert Level 3 - meaning there is a very high risk of exposure and spread. #InThisTogetherOhio #MasksOnOhio pic.twitter.com/Cp8UdVDrpl — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 16, 2020

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 1,290 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday. That brings the state’s total number of positive cases to 70,601.

28 new virus-related deaths were confirmed. That grim total now stands at 3,103.

115 new patients were hospitalized and 21 people were admitted to the ICU, officials say.

Gov. DeWine says next week, in an effort to help Ohio’s small businesses and their workers operate safely, Jobs Ohio and its network partners will distribute 15,000 PPE toolkits.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says Ohio has procured approximately 65 million pieces of PPE. This includes face mask, shields, gloves, gowns and thermometers. More than 50 million pieces of this PPE have been distributed across the state.

