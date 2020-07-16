Gov. Justice | Monongalia County bar closures likely to be extended

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says it’s likely he will extend a shutdown of bars in the state’s largest college town if coronavirus cases continue to spike.

The governor ordered a 10-day closure of bars in Monongalia County, which includes the West Virginia University campus, after the county emerged as the biggest virus hotspot in the state.

On Wednesday, Justice said cases in the county are still increasing and that he’ll extend the bar shutdown if the virus continues to trend upward.

West Virginia is among several states experiencing a resurgence of new virus cases and hospitalizations.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.