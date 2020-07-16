Isaiah Green Responds To Leaving Herd On Twitter

Advertisement

Former MU QB Isaiah Green Says Goodbye To Fans And Teammates On Twitter
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Former Marshall quarterback Isaiah Green left the Herd program Wednesday as he entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Thursday, he wrote a goodbye to his teammates and Herd fans on social media. This letter was on his Twitter page.

“To Herd Nation, I would like to start off by saying I would’ve loved nothing more than to stay here and ball out with my brothers and continue trying to bring a championship back to Huntington, and I know my brothers would’ve loved the same thing. Football has molded me but I will not let it take away from my character. I will rise above the minor conflicts to see the bigger picture, and above all else God will remain in control. As my time comes to an end here at Marshall University I would like to thank my fans for being so supportive, and showing an abundance of love and acceptance. Through all the dark valleys this has been a nice shed of light, and I’m excited to see where this journey takes me.

To my teammates - this seems surreal. I know it all happened so fast but I love y’all boys like brothers, and am so proud of the work you put in everyday. I won’t forget the conversations, and many hours of work we put in together. I look forward to the success that you will have as individuals, don’t lose yourself in this program. Always remember there are people who will do right by you, respect y’all as men, and care about what you go through outside of football. Find your passions, and give it your all. I ask for prayers, love, and privacy at this time. To all of you that have shown me love; it will never be forgotten, thank you for the imprint you have left in my heart. May God bless you all.

All love, Isaiah Green”

