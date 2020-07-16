Logan woman pleads guilty to embezzling $222,000 from credit union

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman from Logan pleaded guilty to embezzling $222,000 from the Pioneer West Virginia Federal Credit Union, U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said Thursday.

Dianne Richardson, 66, an employee of the credit union, admitted to stealing money starting in September 2013 and lasting through February 2019.

According to the release from Stuart’s office, Richardson admitted to making false entries in the Pioneer records to make the cash totals reconcile – when they actually didn’t.

“For well over five years she was working as a bank teller and a thief,” Stuart said in the release. “We prosecute cases like this to the fullest extent of the law and seek full restitution for victims.”

Richardson faces up to 30 years in prison when she is sentenced Oct. 15. She also is responsible for paying restitution for the money she embezzled.

Stuart commended the U.S. Secret Service and the South Charleston Police Department for their work in the investigation.

