National Ice Cream Month on Studio 3

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
UTICA, Ohio (WSAZ) -

July is National Ice Cream Month, and what better way to cool down this summer than with a scoop of your favorite flavor.

To celebrate, CEO of Velvet Ice Cream, Luconda Dager, joined Sarah on Studio 3 to share some of their new flavors with viewers and where you can find them.

Velvet has been a family owned company for 106 years and is currently being run by their 4th generation with the first woman in leadership.

Click here to visit velveticecream.com.

WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 7-16-2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
WV Lottery Drawing

Self Employers excluded from second round of CARES Act

Updated: 1 hours ago
According to Governor Jim Justice, small businesses with 1-35 employees are now eligible to apply. However, owners without employees still cannot. This week, the governor announced that his staff is working towards including businesses without employees, but an efficient way to register them has to be figured out first in order to eliminate the possibility of fraud.

Stonewall Jackson Middle School has new name

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Board of Education made the selection tonight after going over the results of a survey taken by the public.

W.Va. House of Delegates employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
By WSAZ News Staff
The employee who tested positive was at a meeting Monday during the Health and Human Resources Committee meeting.

Cabell County Schools present three back-to-school options

Updated: 2 hours ago
By WSAZ News Staff
Families will need to choose one of three options for their children -- all remote learning, a blend of remote and in-person classes, and in-person classes five days a week.

COVID-19 KY | 413 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
By WSAZ News Staff
Thursday, Gov. Beshear announced that a record of kids under five were diagnosed with the virus.

WSAZ Investigates | Businesses offer incentives to follow mask ordinance

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Kelsey Souto
Portsmouth, Ohio passes mask ordinance days before Scioto County is declared a level three public emergency.

Charleston businesses excited by expanded outdoor dining

Updated: 2 hours ago
The program will close Capitol and Hale streets from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Monday to allow restaurants more time to set up and break down their outdoor dining setups.

Rep. Kelly Armstrong discusses Trump administration’s changes to environmental law

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Natalie Grim
Gray DC speaks to Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) about how the new guidelines will impact North Dakota.

Gov. DeWine announces mask order for all ‘Level 3’ counties

Updated: 3 hours ago
By WSAZ News Staff
The governor says this means nearly 60 percent of Ohio will be required to wear a mask in public.