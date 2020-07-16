National Ice Cream Month on Studio 3

UTICA, Ohio (WSAZ) -

July is National Ice Cream Month, and what better way to cool down this summer than with a scoop of your favorite flavor.

To celebrate, CEO of Velvet Ice Cream, Luconda Dager, joined Sarah on Studio 3 to share some of their new flavors with viewers and where you can find them.

Velvet has been a family owned company for 106 years and is currently being run by their 4th generation with the first woman in leadership.

Click here to visit velveticecream.com.

