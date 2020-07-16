Ohio Bobcats Lose Home Opener For Now

ATHENS, Oh. (WSAZ) - On Thursday, the MEAC suspended all fall sports indefinitely because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of that decision are felt all the way in Athens, Ohio. The Bobcats were supposed to host North Carolina Central on September 5th but that game is now canceled.

Ohio Director of Athletics Julie Cromer said this on Twitter. “Earlier today I spoke with North Carolina Central University Director of Athletics Dr. Ingrid Wicker McCree, who notified us that the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference would be suspending sports competition for the fall 2020 season. As a result of the MEAC’s decision, our 2020 football season opener against North Carolina Central on September 5th will not be played as previously scheduled. I appreciate the outreach from Dr. Wicker McCree, and we agreed to continue discussions regarding future scheduling.”

On the Ohio Bobcats website, the September 5th date is now TBD. Ohio plays at Boston College on the 12th, hosts Marshall on Sept. 19th and then travels to Texas State to end the month.

