Advertisement

Ohio Bobcats Lose Home Opener For Now

Initial Game On Sept. 5 Is Now Canceled
North Carolina Central was supposed to play in Athens but the MEAC canceled all fall sports Thursday
North Carolina Central was supposed to play in Athens but the MEAC canceled all fall sports Thursday(WSAZ)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Oh. (WSAZ) - On Thursday, the MEAC suspended all fall sports indefinitely because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of that decision are felt all the way in Athens, Ohio. The Bobcats were supposed to host North Carolina Central on September 5th but that game is now canceled.

Ohio Director of Athletics Julie Cromer said this on Twitter. “Earlier today I spoke with North Carolina Central University Director of Athletics Dr. Ingrid Wicker McCree, who notified us that the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference would be suspending sports competition for the fall 2020 season. As a result of the MEAC’s decision, our 2020 football season opener against North Carolina Central on September 5th will not be played as previously scheduled. I appreciate the outreach from Dr. Wicker McCree, and we agreed to continue discussions regarding future scheduling.”

On the Ohio Bobcats website, the September 5th date is now TBD. Ohio plays at Boston College on the 12th, hosts Marshall on Sept. 19th and then travels to Texas State to end the month.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Isaiah Green Responds To Leaving Herd On Twitter

Updated: 3 hours ago
Former MU QB Pens Letter On Twitter

Sports

Darius Stills Named Big 12 Pre-Season Defensive Player Of The Year

Updated: 5 hours ago
WVU DL Named Big 12 Pre-Season Defensive Player of the Year

Sports

WVU Adds Big Man

Updated: 5 hours ago
WVU Adds 6-foot-11 Player To 2020-21 Roster

Sports

Big 12 virtual football media days postponed

Updated: 20 hours ago
Pushed back from July 20-21 to August 3

Latest News

Sports

Brenden Knox Up For Doak Walker Award

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT
MU Junior In Running For Doak Walker Award With The Semi-Finalists Announced In November

Sports

Duffy, Kinnard earn preseason All-American honor by Phil Steele

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT
Senior punter Max Duffy and junior offensive tackle Darian Kinnard have been named to the 2020 preseason All-America team by Phil Steele’s College Football.

Sports

Virginia will not play high school football this fall

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Virginia joins New Mexico as the first two states to move football from the fall.

Local

Football practices suspended due to possible coronavirus case

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Football practices have been suspended due to a player saying he has the coronavirus.

Local

Marshall University Football QB leaves program

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT
|
By Kristen Bentley
Isaiah Greene has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Local

ECU puts the brakes on all athletics activities

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:42 AM EDT
|
By WECT
Beginning Wednesday July 15, all athletics activities will be suspended at East Carolina University (ECU) until further notice.