Outdoor dining to close roads in Charleston this weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced that blocks of Capitol and Hale Streets will be closed again this weekend to allow outdoor dining.

The city of Charleston did this last weekend as well.

Capitol Street and Hale Street will be closed from Kanawha Boulevard to Lee Street. One lane will be open on Hale Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street for access to the South Side Bridge. Virginia Street and Quarrier street will not close.

These closures will take place from Friday, July 17 at 7 a.m. through Monday, July 20 at 7 a.m.

“We had a very successful launch of our outdoor dining program last weekend. Some local restaurants reported substantial increases in sales,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “We have made a few modifications that will allow this weekend’s dining to be even smoother. We encourage everyone to take part in this additional dining opportunity.”

The City of Charleston says restaurants will provide tables, chairs and tents to serve customers outside of their businesses.

Officials say items will be sanitized in accordance with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department guidelines.

Quarrier Street will have bagged meters for those who prefer to pick up take-out orders.

City officials are going to work with business owners throughout Charleston to come up with more locations for outdoor dining street closures.

