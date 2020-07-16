Advertisement

Rep. Kelly Armstrong discusses Trump administration’s changes to environmental law

By Natalie Grim
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Trump administration announced this week an overhaul of the National Environmental Policy Act that would make infrastructure projects such as pipelines move faster.

NEPA was introduced under President Nixon and requires all federal agencies to go through an environmental review of all proposed projects. The new guidelines will shorten the review period for a number of infrastructure projects such as pipelines and highways.

Gray DC spoke to Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D) about how the new changes will impact projects in North Dakota like the Dakota Access Pipeline. Click above to watch the interview.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT
President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus

President Trump on Russian bounties

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT
|
President Trump on Russian bounties

News

Candidates advance in Ashland City Commission race

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 10:33 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The eight top vote-getters will advance to the general election this November.

Coronavirus

Republicans, with exception of Trump, now push mask-wearing

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT
|
By AAMER MADHANI and LAURIE KELLMAN Associated Press
In Republican circles -- with the notable exception of the man who leads the party -- the debate about masks is over: It’s time to put one on.

Politics

Paycheck Protection Program coming to an end

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 1:30 PM EDT
The program is credited by government officials for saving millions of jobs, with more than 4.8 million small business owners tapping into the funds, for more than $519 billion in loans.

Latest News

News

Amy McGrath wins Democratic Senate primary in Kentucky

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 9:58 AM EDT
A full week of waiting is finally over, after an unusual primary in Kentucky.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 8:09 PM EDT
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

News

Booker and McGrath running close for Democratic nomination in U.S. Senate race

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 10:29 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
With just more than 50 percent of the vote in, Amy McGrath, the establishment favorite, and Charles Booker, the late-charging underdog, were running close in the results.

News

Barr wins GOP nomination for Ky. 6th District

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 9:34 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
U.S. Rep. Andy Barr wins GOP nomination for the 6th District nearly a week after his wife’s unexpected death.

News

President Trump wins Kentucky Republican primary

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 7:14 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Trump has already accumulated the requisite number of delegates to clinch the Republican presidential nomination.

National

Final farewell for Rayshard Brooks

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT
|
The family and friends of Rayshard Brooks honored his life in a private funeral service Tuesday, after hundreds of people lined up to pay their respects at a public viewing a day earlier.