Scioto County moved to Level 3 Public Health Emergency

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Department of Health is moving Scioto County from a level two to a level three public health emergency.

According to officials, this indicates that there is a very high exposure and spread of COVID-19 currently happening in the county.

The move to Level 3: Public Health Emergency (RED) is based on the following criteria on:

New cases per capita. Officials say 47 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the past 14 days in the county, representing 54 percent of the total cases. Sustained increase in new cases. Since June 23, the average daily number of new cases increased from one to more than 4 as of July 9. Proportion of cases not in congregate settings such as nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Officials say this indicates community spread. Sustained increase in outpatient visits for COVID symptoms or diagnosis. Data shows from June 23 to July 14, this increased from one a day to five a day.

Thursday, the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported three new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 88 since the outbreak.

The health departments also reported one more person has recovered from the virus, bringing the total of recovered patients to 42 for the county.

There were no additional hospitalizations reported Thursday.

