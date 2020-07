MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - State Route 7 is shut down in the Tuppers Plains area due to a structure fire, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

It happened around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Dispatchers with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says there’s no word on injuries.

