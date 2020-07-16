Advertisement

Stonewall Jackson Middle School has new name

The Board of Education made the selection tonight after going over the results of a survey taken by the public.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The beginning of a new era: Stonewall Jackson Middle school now has a new name.

The school will now be named West Side Middle School after a motion that passed 3-2 Thursday night.

The Board of Education made the selection after going over the results of a survey taken by the public.

Other names in the front running were Katherine Johnson Middle School, Charleston Middle School, Jack Perry Middle School, and Booker T. Washington Middle School.

A motion made to name the school Katherine Johnson Middle School failed 3-2. There was then another motion to name the school Katherine Johnson West Side Middle School that also failed.

The Kanawha County School Board had voted unanimously to remove the former name because of associations to the Confederacy and slavery.

Current students will be able to help pick out new mascot colors.

