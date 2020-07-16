Three firefighters test positive for COVID-19

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three members of the Spruce Volunteer Fire Department in Boone County have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, the department posted to their Facebook page clearing up rumors. They said last week, one firefighter tested positive for COVID-19, so they asked all their members to be tested.

As a result, the fire department said two more members tested positive, leaving their total at three.

“Because of those positive members we have begun implementing new safety requirements and proactively trying to prevent any spread of this virus,” the department said in their post.

They went on to say their station and trucks have been decontaminated and sanitized, and only members that have negative results will be responding to emergencies. Furthermore, no one will be at Station 2 until the end of the month unless absolutely necessary.

“We are dedicated to providing the best care to our community while keeping everyone, us and you, as safe as possible. Thank you for your support,” the fire department posted on Facebook.

