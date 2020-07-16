Advertisement

Unemployed man picks up trash in Charleston

By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While many are spending the pandemic fixing up their homes and catching up on Netflix, one Charleston resident is trying to make a change.

Ron Williams spends his time picking up trash around Charleston. This is a habit he first started 13 years ago. That’s when he was diagnosed with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), an autoimmune disease that affects his nerves.

He says the constant walking helps with the pain.

In the past it has been a way for him to pass the time and alleviate his pain. But when the COVID-19 pandemic happened in March, Williams started collecting unemployment. He says this gave him more time to pick up trash.

“I cannot sit on a couch knowing I’m making money for nothing and so that’s another motivation for me to get out six to eight hours a day,” Williams said.

He walks all around Charleston’s West Side, East End, and he goes under the I-64 exit ramp. That’s an area that he says has a lot of litter.

During his travels around the capital city, he has collected hammocks, coats and a lot of spare change. He says he finds at least 36 cents a day and, if he counted his stash, he would have hundreds of dollars. He puts the money he finds in his daughter’s piggy bank.

Williams has been in Charleston since 1988, after he relocated from Australia. He says he loves the city and the state of West Virginia dearly; he just wants more people to chip in and keep it clean.

“Trash is just not necessary be on the ground, it just shows disrespect for the environment in the city, and for the people who live here,” Williams said. “It’s not that difficult to keep stuff in your car and put in the trash can.”

Williams says he is working on getting the homeless and those in need involved with picking up trash.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video

Unemployed man picks up trash in Charleston

Updated: 4 hours ago
While many are spending the COVID-19 pandemic fixing up their homes and catching up on Netflix, one Charleston resident is trying to make a change by picking up trash in his community.

Video

University of Rio Grande resumes in-person classes

Updated: 4 hours ago
For the first time since mid-March, in-person classes are underway at the University of Rio Grande in southeastern Ohio.

Video

At least 24 coronavirus cases linked to church in North Charleston, W.Va.

Updated: 5 hours ago
At least 24 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a church in North Charleston, West Virginia.

Video

Cabell County Schools host immunization clinics

Updated: 6 hours ago
Cabell County Schools partnered with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department to host the first of three vaccine clinics Wednesday.

Latest News

News

Vinton County reports additional COVID-19 case

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Vinton County, Ohio, is now reporting 24 cases of COVID-19.

Video

Dealerships working through car shortage

Updated: 6 hours ago
A pent-up demand for cars and inventory shortage has emptied out sales lots across our region.

News

Dealerships working through car shortage

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
A pent-up demand for cars and inventory shortage has emptied out sales lots across our region.

Video

Fall plans announced for Russell Independent Schools

Updated: 6 hours ago
Superintendent Sean Horne of Russell Independent Schools announced plans for the fall on Wednesday, highlighting schedule options and transportation.

Forecast

90s here to stay

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tony Cavalier
The summer of 2020 is dishing out 90-degree heat at a fast and furious pace. But as hot as it is, no records are likely to fall.

Local

8 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Mingo County

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Mingo County Health Department said the eight new cases confirmed Wednesday represent a “new single-day high” for the county.