WVU Adds Big Man

Seny Ndiaye Heading To Morgantown
WVU
WVU(WDTV)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The WVU frontcourt added some more size this week. 6-foot-11 Seny Ndiaye signed to play for the Mountaineers this coming season. Arkell Bruce, his coach at Huntington Prep, confirmed the news Thursday. Ndiaye averaged 5 points, 6 rebounds and 3 blocks per game last season. He joins an impressive list of big men on Bob Huggins 2020-21 team. He is joining former Prep teammate Isaiah Cottrell who is 6-foot-10. There’s also returning stars like Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe.

