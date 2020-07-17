Advertisement

3 burned in propane tank explosion

An explosion at the Coronado prep plant in Logan County burned three people.
An explosion at the Coronado prep plant in Logan County burned three people.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Three people were burned when a propane tank exploded Thursday afternoon.

That’s according to the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department which reported that one of the victims had to be flown to the hospital due to their injuries.

Two others were taken by ambulance to be treated.

According to Capt. JJ. Daniels, the incident happened at the Coronado prep plant. Daniels said the propane tank was used for cooking. As the people were eating nearby, the top came off in an explosion.

There’s no word on the severity of the victims’ injuries at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video

Man critically injured in Charleston shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
A shooting Thursday night in Charleston left a man critically injured.

Video

Cabell County Schools present three back-to-school options

Updated: 3 hours ago
Families will need to choose one of three options for their children: all remote learning, a blend of remote and in-person classes, and in-person classes five days a week.

Local

Man critically injured in Charleston shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Central Avenue.

Forecast

Weekend heat oppressive

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Cavalier
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier says there will be more than enough haze, heat and humidity to go around through the weekend.

Latest News

Local

New elementary school one step closer in Kanawha County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The bidding process for Bridge-Clendenin Elementary School is slated to start in early August and will take 30 days.

News

Self-employers excluded from second round of CARES Act funding

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
This week, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced his staff is working toward including businesses without employees to receive funding from the CARES Act, but an efficient way to register them has to be figured out first to eliminate the possibility of fraud.

Lottery

WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 7-16-2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
WV Lottery Drawing

News

Self Employers excluded from second round of CARES Act

Updated: 7 hours ago
According to Governor Jim Justice, small businesses with 1-35 employees are now eligible to apply. However, owners without employees still cannot. This week, the governor announced that his staff is working towards including businesses without employees, but an efficient way to register them has to be figured out first in order to eliminate the possibility of fraud.

News

Stonewall Jackson Middle School has new name

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Board of Education made the selection tonight after going over the results of a survey taken by the public.

News

W.Va. House of Delegates employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The employee who tested positive was at a meeting Monday during the Health and Human Resources Committee meeting.