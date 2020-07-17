Carnival themed restaurant to open in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With the cancellation of carnivals and fairs in West Virginia, one new restaurant plans to provide people with the “sinful tasting foods & treats” that fairs provide.

Carnival Eats will have a grand opening next Friday, July 24th, in South Charleston’s Riverwalk Plaza.

The restaurant menu features items such as funnel cakes, deep fried desserts, gyros, and nachos.

Carnival Eats will also carry a wide selection of beverages, including milkshakes and 31 different flavors of bubble tea. The bubble teas feature a special homemade recipe by the owner.

Discounts will be offered to members of the military and first responders.

