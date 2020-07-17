Advertisement

Case dismissed against social workers charged in Calif. boy’s death

The case against four social workers charged in the case of Gabriel Fernandez was dismissed.(POOL/CNN)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - Charges have been dismissed for four social workers in connection to the death of an 8-year-old boy in California.

Social workers Stefanie Rodriguez and Patricia Clement, and their supervisors, Kevin Bom and Gregory Merritt, were charged in the case of Gabriel Fernández, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Gabriel’s mother, Pearl Sinthia Fernández, and her boyfriend, Isauro Aguirre, were convicted of murder in 2013.

Prosecutors said in the trial the couple tortured the boy for months before his death because they thought he was gay.

Gabriel had an open case with the Department of Child and Family Services for more than six months before his death, and in 2016, the district attorney charged the social workers involved in Gabriel’s case.

Each faced one felony count of child abuse and one count of falsifying public records.

The Los Angeles Times reported prosecutors said they allegedly mishandled evidence of Gabriel’s abuse and missed red flags.

In January, according to the the Los Angeles Times, an appeals court ruled the social workers couldn’t be charged because they couldn’t control the abusers and did not have custody of Gabriel.

The judge officially dismissed the case against them on Thursday.

Gabriel’s mother is serving life in prison and her boyfriend was sentenced to death.

Gabriel’s case is the subject of a Netflix documentary “The Trials of Gabriel Fernández,” which was released in February 2020.

