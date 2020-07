CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man was critically injured Thursday night in a shooting, police say.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Central Avenue.

Police say the man was shot in the chest.

There’s no word on a suspect at this time.

