COVID-19 W.Va. | DHHR confirms 100th death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thursday the Cabell County Health Department reported a coronavirus-related death.

On Friday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed that death as the state’s 100th related to the coronavirus pandemic.

As of 10:00 a.m., there have been 219,947 total laboratory results received for COVID-19 in the state with 4,710 total cases.

1,450 cases are still considered active, officials say.

3,160 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (24/0), Berkeley (537/19), Boone (52/0), Braxton (5/0), Brooke (31/1), Cabell (205/7), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (15/0), Fayette (96/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (21/1), Greenbrier (74/0), Hampshire (44/0), Hancock (50/3), Hardy (48/1), Harrison (134/1), Jackson (149/0), Jefferson (261/5), Kanawha (464/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (15/0), Logan (41/0), Marion (122/3), Marshall (74/1), Mason (26/0), McDowell (12/0), Mercer (67/0), Mineral (69/2), Mingo (39/2), Monongalia (643/15), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (19/1), Ohio (174/0), Pendleton (18/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (37/1), Preston (88/21), Putnam (96/1), Raleigh (89/3), Randolph (194/2), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (26/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (141/2), Webster (2/0), Wetzel (39/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (190/11), Wyoming (7/0).

