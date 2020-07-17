Dunham’s Sports opens new location

TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dunham’s Sports has opened a new location.

The store held its soft opening Friday morning at its new spot at Liberty Square Shopping Center in Teays Valley.

The retail sporting goods chain offers a full line of traditional sporting goods and athletic equipment. It also offers hunting and outdoor items and a wide variety of active and casual sports apparel and footwear.

Dunham’s Sports is a Michigan-based store with more than 230 stores in 22 states.

