Dunham’s Sports opens new location
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dunham’s Sports has opened a new location.
The store held its soft opening Friday morning at its new spot at Liberty Square Shopping Center in Teays Valley.
The retail sporting goods chain offers a full line of traditional sporting goods and athletic equipment. It also offers hunting and outdoor items and a wide variety of active and casual sports apparel and footwear.
Dunham’s Sports is a Michigan-based store with more than 230 stores in 22 states.
