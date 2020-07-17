First Warning Forecast | Heat, humidity will not back down

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Tri-State is now in the midst of an oppressive heatwave. Storms will continue to be scattered in nature through the start of next week before a greater coverage of storms is expected by the middle of the week as temperatures turn “less hot.”

Friday morning starts with scattered showers and storms. Some storms may contain heavy rain and gusty winds. In addition, fog is also being seen in spots. Any fog will lift by mid-morning.

Storms wane by the afternoon hours as more sunshine filters in. Hot and humid conditions will then set up as high temperatures reach the low 90s.

Expect hazy, hot, and humid conditions over the weekend with both Saturday and Sunday seeing a partly cloudy sky as highs rise to the mid 90s. Combined with the humidity, it will feel closer to 100 degrees during the scorching afternoons. Scattered showers and storms are expected both days, but plenty of dry hours will still be had, and some locations may miss out on rain.

Monday and Tuesday will present much of the same story. High temperatures will reach the mid 90s both days with the opportunity for scattered showers and storms. Humidity will continue to be uncomfortably high.

Wednesday will see a better coverage of showers and storms with a high temperature near 90 degrees. By Thursday, the heatwave may finally break as highs only top out in the upper 80s with a continued opportunity for showers and thunderstorms.

