Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Heat, humidity will not back down

By Andy Chilian
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Tri-State is now in the midst of an oppressive heatwave. Storms will continue to be scattered in nature through the start of next week before a greater coverage of storms is expected by the middle of the week as temperatures turn “less hot.”

Friday morning starts with scattered showers and storms. Some storms may contain heavy rain and gusty winds. In addition, fog is also being seen in spots. Any fog will lift by mid-morning.

Storms wane by the afternoon hours as more sunshine filters in. Hot and humid conditions will then set up as high temperatures reach the low 90s.

Expect hazy, hot, and humid conditions over the weekend with both Saturday and Sunday seeing a partly cloudy sky as highs rise to the mid 90s. Combined with the humidity, it will feel closer to 100 degrees during the scorching afternoons. Scattered showers and storms are expected both days, but plenty of dry hours will still be had, and some locations may miss out on rain.

Monday and Tuesday will present much of the same story. High temperatures will reach the mid 90s both days with the opportunity for scattered showers and storms. Humidity will continue to be uncomfortably high.

Wednesday will see a better coverage of showers and storms with a high temperature near 90 degrees. By Thursday, the heatwave may finally break as highs only top out in the upper 80s with a continued opportunity for showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Weekend heat oppressive

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tony Cavalier
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier says there will be more than enough haze, heat and humidity to go around through the weekend.

Video

Tony's Thursday night forecast and complete look ahead

Updated: 15 hours ago
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier says the three H's (hazy, hot and humid) will be in effect the next few days.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Heat stays as humidity, storm chances return

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:44 AM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
A new heatwave is now underway, and afternoon temperatures will continue to soar to the 90s in the days ahead. However, higher humidity and a daily risk for scattered showers and storms both return to the picture as well.

Video

Tony's Wednesday night forecast and complete look ahead

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:56 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier says to expect a mixed bag of heat and a scattered thunderstorm for parts of the region.

Latest News

Forecast

90s here to stay

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 8:25 PM EDT
|
By Tony Cavalier
The summer of 2020 is dishing out 90-degree heat at a fast and furious pace. But as hot as it is, no records are likely to fall.

Video

Tony's Tuesday night forecast and complete look ahead

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:49 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier says to be prepared for another sizzling July heat wave.

Forecast

Heat wave #2 arrives

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 8:21 PM EDT
|
By Tony Cavalier
The second heat wave of the summer has arrived. Perhaps the silly song says it best: namely, second verse same as the first, a little bit louder and a little bit worse!

Video

Tony's Monday night forecast and complete look ahead

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:37 PM EDT
Tony says the second major heat wave of July is practically on the Tri-State's doorstep.

Forecast

New heat wave one day away

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT
|
By Tony Cavalier
The summer of 2020 is quickly earning a torrid reputation. Tony headlines a new heat wave that's incoming.

Weather

New heat wave a day away

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:50 PM EDT
The first heat wave was impressive but this next one may one up that. Tony says the new realm of heat is a mere 1 day away.