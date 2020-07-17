Advertisement

New elementary school one step closer in Kanawha County

Kanawha County School leaders say they are one step closer to rebuilding a school destroyed in the 2016 West Virginia floods.
Kanawha County School leaders say they are one step closer to rebuilding a school destroyed in the 2016 West Virginia floods.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Kanawha County Schools leaders say they’re one step closer to rebuilding a school destroyed in the 2016 West Virginia floods.

Chuck Smith, executive director of facilities, gave an update on the progress of the new Bridge-Clendenin Elementary at Thursday night's Board of Education meeting.

The bidding process for the new school is slated to start in early August and will take 30 days.

The school will be located on Wolverton Mountain Road.

School officials hope to break ground on it sometime in October.

The school is expected to be completed sometime in 2022.

