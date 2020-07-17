Reopening date for Carter County Schools pushed back

CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - The Carter County Board of Education has amended the 2020-2021 school calendar. The first day of school for students has been pushed back to August 10.

The original target date was set for August 6.

Officials say parents or guardians of children enrolled in Carter County Schools should receive a phone call from a school employee to determine the best instructional environment for their child or children.

The options include:

Traditional learning: Students and staff will report to school for face-to-face instruction. All recommended health guidelines will be followed. Alternative learning: Participation in non-traditional instruction (NTI) through online learning and or instructional packets. Officials say those packets will be the same work that children are completing in the classroom . Hybrid learning: Every family will have the option for how they choose for their child or children to be educated. Based on family needs, parents may choose a combination of options 1 and 2 during the school year.

Parents are being asked to review the guidelines required by the Kentucky Department of Public Health to help determine which option is best.

You can find more information about the disstricts reopening plan by clicking here.

