Self-employers excluded from second round of CARES Act funding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cutting down on patience, while trying to fill the holes of debt -- it’s an issue shared by many small business owners.

"How long does somebody like myself have to wait? It may be too late," said Courtney Mathes, owner of C4 Impress Custom Designs & Graphics in Nitro, West Virginia.

As a small business owner during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mathes has been on a search for financial relief.

However, after being excluded from receiving a grant from the West Virginia federal CARES Act on two occasions, that search seems never-ending.

“It’s getting to the point of just pure frustration to know that I have tried, and I just keep getting punched in the gut. It’s exhausting,” Mathes said.

According to Gov. Jim Justice, small businesses with one to 35 employees are now eligible to apply. Leaving out Mathes, who does not have any employees.

State Sen. Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam, sent a letter to the governor asking for people, just like Courtney, to be included.

“We have self-employed and sole proprietors that are struggling now. They are the backbone of West Virginia, and many of them are on the brink of closing their shops,” Jeffries said.

This week, the governor announced his staff is working toward including businesses without employees, but an efficient way to register them has to be figured out first to eliminate the possibility of fraud.

While waiting, Mathes continues to ponder on something she could do before it’s too late.

“You wake up sometimes in the middle of the night, two or three o’clock in the morning, and wonder, ‘could I have done something differently, or is there something else I could’ve done,” Mathes said.

Only to realize that it's out of her control.

“Everything that does come in here goes directly back into the business. There’s no room to pay myself. So, I can’t have a payroll, and I can’t hire anyone to be able to pay them so that I can get a grant,” Mathes said.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.