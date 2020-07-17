Advertisement

Weekend heat oppressive

Sultry dog days heat
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The change in Thursday’s weather was palpable. Gone was the desert-like dry humidity levels of early week. Instead a tropical brand of mugginess arrived. This set the stage for a heat index (summer version of the wind chill) of 100 degrees. That’s right: the combined effect of heat and humidity on construction workers and landscapers hit the triple digits.

Meanwhile typical of the dead of summer, showers and thunderstorms scattered their way across the region. Some soy and corn fields got a pod refreshing and husk invigorating downpour while many gardens missed out on even a brief cooling dampening.

Looking ahead, heat wave conditions will peak over the weekend and first half of next week as daily highs go from the low 90s on Friday to the mid to upper 90s this weekend and early next week.

Late next week, our best risk of downpours will try to ebb the heat, but that looks to be a week away.

