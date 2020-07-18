Advertisement

Barboursville Fire Department receives less donations during pandemic

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- People depend on frontline workers to save the day. So, when the siren rings, Jamie Dzierzak is there to help those in need.

“While I’ve probably gone to that incident dozens of times before, that’s probably their first time experiencing something like that. It is my emergency, because it’s their emergency,” said Dzierzak.

Though mentally and physically draining, he pushes through.

“We see things that the normal public might not ever see in their lifetimes,” said Dzierzak.

Being the one to lend that helping hand to his loved ones makes it all worth it.

“Here, I’m actually protecting my hometown, my family, my friends, and my community,” said Dzierzak.

However, budget expenses, like repairing fire trucks and buying new gear are harder to come by these days.

Barboursville Fire Deputy Chief Andrew Frazier says the Volunteer Fire Department has missed out on thousands of dollars of donations throughout the pandemic.

“Compared to last year, we are currently down around $25,000,” said Frazier.

For example, Dzierzak says they rely on donations to help out with renewing their fire gear when it gets worn out.

“Our gear can handle 1,000 degrees for 30 seconds, allowing us to go into these super heated environments and be able to make that push to put the fire out,” said Dzierzak.

After seven years, Dzierzak has gone through three sets of fire gear so far. Without donations, not only could he have to wait longer for the next pair, but helpful training programs may not be attainable.

“We may have to cut money out of our training budget, not send as many people to classes,” said Dzierzak.

So, for now he’ll keep answering the calls for help. Hoping that someone can answer his call too.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

New COVID-19 case confirmed in Boyd County

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Altogether the county has 123 total cases, and 76 people have recovered. There have been three deaths connected to the virus.

Local

38 COVID-19 cases tied to Hazard High School football team

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WYMT/WSAZ
Of the 38 cases, there are 18 students, three coaches and 17 positive contacts.

Local

5 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Jackson County, Ohio

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Overall, the county has 41 confirmed cases at this time.

Studio 3

How to ditch diapers during a pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Potty training expert and author of 'Go Diaper Free' on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Coach’s Corner: Fat Loss Facts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Coach Chris Lane on Studio 3.

Latest News

Video

Coach's Corner: Fat Loss Facts

Updated: 1 hours ago
Coach's Corner: Fat Loss Facts

Local

Additional cases reported in Scioto County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Last week the Ohio Department of Health moved Scioto County from a level two to a level three public health emergency.

Local

Deputies investigating stabbing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened Sunday evening around 7:15 on Quail Court in Buffalo.

Local

No walk-ins for back-to-school immunizations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials say due to the pandemic, appointments are being spaced out to meet social distancing guidelines.

News

Greenup County Schools reveal reopening plans

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Students in Grades 1-12 will be required to wear face coverings when social distancing isn’t an option when Greenup County Schools reopen in August.

Local

Kanawha County sees increase in COVID cases by almost 50% in one month

Updated: 4 hours ago
At the site of the 35th drive-up testing site held by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, county and city leaders urged the public to wear face covering to stop the spread of COVID-19.