Barboursville Fire Department receives less donations during pandemic

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- People depend on frontline workers to save the day. So, when the siren rings, Jamie Dzierzak is there to help those in need.

“While I’ve probably gone to that incident dozens of times before, that’s probably their first time experiencing something like that. It is my emergency, because it’s their emergency,” said Dzierzak.

Though mentally and physically draining, he pushes through.

“We see things that the normal public might not ever see in their lifetimes,” said Dzierzak.

Being the one to lend that helping hand to his loved ones makes it all worth it.

“Here, I’m actually protecting my hometown, my family, my friends, and my community,” said Dzierzak.

However, budget expenses, like repairing fire trucks and buying new gear are harder to come by these days.

Barboursville Fire Deputy Chief Andrew Frazier says the Volunteer Fire Department has missed out on thousands of dollars of donations throughout the pandemic.

“Compared to last year, we are currently down around $25,000,” said Frazier.

For example, Dzierzak says they rely on donations to help out with renewing their fire gear when it gets worn out.

“Our gear can handle 1,000 degrees for 30 seconds, allowing us to go into these super heated environments and be able to make that push to put the fire out,” said Dzierzak.

After seven years, Dzierzak has gone through three sets of fire gear so far. Without donations, not only could he have to wait longer for the next pair, but helpful training programs may not be attainable.

“We may have to cut money out of our training budget, not send as many people to classes,” said Dzierzak.

So, for now he’ll keep answering the calls for help. Hoping that someone can answer his call too.

