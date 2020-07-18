Fairland Local Schools Return Guidance

PROCTORVILLE, OHIO -- Remote learning for students at Fairland Local Schools will means students will be in class virtually with their classmates that choose to be in school, all at the same time.

That’s according to the guidelines released Friday night.

They say that parents can pick from two options: full time in person learning, or full time remote learning.

The guidance goes on to say that remote learning will be different from what it was back in the spring. The guidance says:

Students who select virtual school will be required to attend and participate in class daily during regular school hours, and instruction will be led by a teacher.

In the spring last year, students’ assignments were limited. Virtual school this year will be a full 3 course load of instruction and assignments that is comparable to what students who are attending school in-person will be required to complete.

Students will not be permitted to come in and out of remote learning. Changes can only be made at the end of the nine weeks.

Plans may vary among buildings in our district.

An educational team may determine that a student receive remote learning from home for a specified period of time.

In addition to health screenings and cleaning, the guidelines say that everyone will not only need to be flexible but ready to shift gears at a moments notice.

"We will ensure local flexibility within our established parameters We recognize the need for consistency in areas of operations while recognizing that individual differences in classroom sizes, school facilities, and building operations may lead to some inconsistencies," the guidelines say.

