First Warning Forecast | Heat Wave Continues

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Like we’ve now seen so many times before, the hazy sunshine and steamy humidity will waste no time working our temperatures through the 70s and 80s, into the 90s this afternoon. The Heat Index should again approach triple-digits, continuing its frequent presence as a daily concern this summer. At the same time, we’ll be watching and tracking those ‘pop-up’ showers and storms. Given the heat energy laden in the air by the time these storms pop, those that do develop should be able to channel a significant downpour. Anyone who wants a cool-off has to agree to the trade-off.

At night the setting Sun will begin the ‘slow-fade phase’ of whatever is left out there for showers and storms, but we don’t expect all the action to end completely. A couple of showers can persist, or even flare into a rumble as the mugginess holds. We’ll be in the 80s well past sunset, only finally dropping to the lower 70s around sunrise the next day.

We’ve got a washed-out front still draped across the region, so there is ample condition to pop-up afternoon showers and storms each day. In fact, the first few days this week will be very similar -- we’ll be headed to the 90s each day, with the only stopping mechanism being the well-timed afternoon storm. Given the humidity, at any hour we can scare up a shower, but they should stay pretty rare outside of the pre-dawn hours and those of the afternoon. There will be some folks who manage to stay just out of the 90s because of the scattered storms each day, but on the whole the Tri-State will be in heat-wave territory through the week, including Friday and Saturday when we anticipate a better shot at staying rain-free.

