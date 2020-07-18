Life after having COVID-19

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s been almost three months since the day Lori Vovk says was one of the best of her life. April 20, 2020 is when her husband, Brandon won his battle with COVID-19 and was able to come home.

“At that point, you kind of think the battle is over, you’ve done what you’re supposed to do, you’ve fought it you’ve won and we’re so thankful and grateful for that,” Lori told WSAZ.

The Vovk family hoped things would get back to normal in time but months later, they’re still in what feels like a never ending battle.

“I’m thankful that they saved my life, miraculous recovery really but there are some issues that I’ve been dealing with,” said Brandon.

Brandon said he has been having a sharp and constant pain in his ear which at times, is causing him to even lose his hearing. But it’s also just one of the many effects the COVID-19 aftermath has created.

“He suffers from memory loss, short term, some long-term. Some things I’ll bring up that happened a while back and he’ll say ‘I don’t remember that,‘” said Lori.

Lori continued to say that Brandon also faces speech struggles, anxiety, OCD and PTSD. Brandon told WSAZ that even sleeping has become a struggle due to the pain.

“He has what appears to be mis-firings in his brain and because there’s not enough known of the virus, there’s not enough explanation as to why it’s happening and why it continues to happen.”

“There’s a lot of anxiety,” said Brandon. “We understand we’re learning as much as we can but I live kind of scared of how susceptible I’m going to be and my family will be.”

WSAZ spoke with Dr. Sherri Young with Kanawha-Charleston Health Department about the side effects COVID can have:

“There’s still a wide gamut of how sick people are with this disease and that does seem to corelate the sicker you are with it or more underlying conditions you have the more likely you are to have some continuing process. Now is that going to get better within five months, or a year? We don’t know.”

“We are not experts on COVID, I don’t think anyone is an expert on COVID, we’re just a family that’s suffering through it,” said Lori.

The Vovk family says Brandon did not have any underlying health conditions before COVID-19.

