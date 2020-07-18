Advertisement

Life after having COVID-19

One father opens up about the struggles he faces after battling through the virus.
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s been almost three months since the day Lori Vovk says was one of the best of her life. April 20, 2020 is when her husband, Brandon won his battle with COVID-19 and was able to come home.

“At that point, you kind of think the battle is over, you’ve done what you’re supposed to do, you’ve fought it you’ve won and we’re so thankful and grateful for that,” Lori told WSAZ.

The Vovk family hoped things would get back to normal in time but months later, they’re still in what feels like a never ending battle.

“I’m thankful that they saved my life, miraculous recovery really but there are some issues that I’ve been dealing with,” said Brandon.

Brandon said he has been having a sharp and constant pain in his ear which at times, is causing him to even lose his hearing. But it’s also just one of the many effects the COVID-19 aftermath has created.

“He suffers from memory loss, short term, some long-term. Some things I’ll bring up that happened a while back and he’ll say ‘I don’t remember that,‘” said Lori.

Lori continued to say that Brandon also faces speech struggles, anxiety, OCD and PTSD. Brandon told WSAZ that even sleeping has become a struggle due to the pain.

“He has what appears to be mis-firings in his brain and because there’s not enough known of the virus, there’s not enough explanation as to why it’s happening and why it continues to happen.”

“There’s a lot of anxiety,” said Brandon. “We understand we’re learning as much as we can but I live kind of scared of how susceptible I’m going to be and my family will be.”

WSAZ spoke with Dr. Sherri Young with Kanawha-Charleston Health Department about the side effects COVID can have:

“There’s still a wide gamut of how sick people are with this disease and that does seem to corelate the sicker you are with it or more underlying conditions you have the more likely you are to have some continuing process. Now is that going to get better within five months, or a year? We don’t know.”

“We are not experts on COVID, I don’t think anyone is an expert on COVID, we’re just a family that’s suffering through it,” said Lori.

The Vovk family says Brandon did not have any underlying health conditions before COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

New COVID-19 case confirmed in Boyd County

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Altogether the county has 123 total cases, and 76 people have recovered. There have been three deaths connected to the virus.

Local

38 COVID-19 cases tied to Hazard High School football team

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WYMT/WSAZ
Of the 38 cases, there are 18 students, three coaches and 17 positive contacts.

Local

5 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Jackson County, Ohio

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Overall, the county has 41 confirmed cases at this time.

Studio 3

How to ditch diapers during a pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Potty training expert and author of 'Go Diaper Free' on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Coach’s Corner: Fat Loss Facts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Coach Chris Lane on Studio 3.

Latest News

Video

Coach's Corner: Fat Loss Facts

Updated: 1 hours ago
Coach's Corner: Fat Loss Facts

Local

Additional cases reported in Scioto County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Last week the Ohio Department of Health moved Scioto County from a level two to a level three public health emergency.

Local

Deputies investigating stabbing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened Sunday evening around 7:15 on Quail Court in Buffalo.

Local

No walk-ins for back-to-school immunizations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials say due to the pandemic, appointments are being spaced out to meet social distancing guidelines.

News

Greenup County Schools reveal reopening plans

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Students in Grades 1-12 will be required to wear face coverings when social distancing isn’t an option when Greenup County Schools reopen in August.

Local

Kanawha County sees increase in COVID cases by almost 50% in one month

Updated: 4 hours ago
At the site of the 35th drive-up testing site held by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, county and city leaders urged the public to wear face covering to stop the spread of COVID-19.