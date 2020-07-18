Meigs Local School District: “a traditional five-day model is not feasible”

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Some parents in Meigs County are facing a tough decision...just how much time should their kids stay home this fall?

The Meigs Local School District is asking parents to get online and fill out a survey to help administrators to determine what the school year will look like.

Based off the survey, students will either spend a limited number of days per week in the classroom with pre-loaded lessons on a computer or learn all of their lessons from home all year long.

Meigs Local School District administrators say that a traditional five-days-per-week schedule is not feasible with spacing limits

“I think they need to be in school,” Meigs grandparent Elouise Drenner said. “I wish they could go back five days a week and I think the kids wish that too and I was just hoping when they went back to school it would be normal but it’s not.”

But for Meigs High School junior Melvin Valentine, the idea of spending the school year at home doesn’t seem to be a problem.

“I’d rather be all at home.” Valentine said. “So I can actually get help myself and get help from my parents.”

