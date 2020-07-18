Advertisement

Stevie Browning Returning To Herd

From "Herd That" To Herd Bench
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Stevie Browning is probably going to be a basketball lifer. His career started at Logan High School then went to Fairmont State. When Dan D’Antoni came calling he joined the Herd. After a stint playing professionally in Europe, Browning is back in familiar surroundings playing for the “Herd That” team in the TBT and most recently, he told WSAZ that he’ll be joining the Marshall basketball staff as a grad assistant. He said he wants to coach at the highest level possible and is glad the journey can start in Huntington. He told us via Zoom that he’s pumped to work with Jarrod West again and described a pretty interesting first meeting with him a few years back. “My senior year was the year he was getting recruited. He came on his recruiting visit and he was sitting with me and Jon and as a senior in high school he looks Jon in his face and says ‘so when I get here, are you gonna move to the 2 or stay at the 1. I looked at him like he was crazy but he found a way to get on the floor.”

