COVID-19 W.Va. | 4,983 COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ)

As of 10:00 a.m. Sunday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports there have been 229,368 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19.

There are 4,983 total cases and 100 deaths.

The DHHR reports 89 new cases since Saturday.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (25/0), Berkeley (547/19), Boone (57/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (39/1), Cabell (221/7), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (15/0), Fayette (100/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (21/1), Greenbrier (76/0), Hampshire (48/0), Hancock (55/4), Hardy (48/1), Harrison (137/1), Jackson (149/0), Jefferson (267/5), Kanawha (509/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (20/0), Logan (43/0), Marion (132/3), Marshall (80/1), Mason (26/0), McDowell (12/0), Mercer (72/0), Mineral (71/2), Mingo (51/2), Monongalia (712/15), Monroe (16/1), Morgan (20/1), Nicholas (19/1), Ohio (177/0), Pendleton (19/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (37/1), Preston (90/25), Putnam (111/1), Raleigh (92/3), Randolph (196/2), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (29/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (149/2), Webster (2/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (195/10), Wyoming (7/0).

