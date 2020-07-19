Advertisement

Golden Bear Reveals He And His Wife Contracted COVID-19 In The Spring

Jack Nicklaus Broke The News During Final Round Of The Memorial Tournament
The Golden Bear revealed during the final round of the Memorial that he and his wife, Barbara, contracted the coronavirus back in the spring.
The Golden Bear revealed during the final round of the Memorial that he and his wife, Barbara, contracted the coronavirus back in the spring.(KSFY)
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Oh. (WSAZ) - During the final round the Jack’s Tournament, Jack Nicklaus told CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz that he and his wife, Barbara, tested positive for COVID-19 back in the spring. He said that they self-isolated at their south Florida home between March 13 and April 20 and he has since tested positive for the coronavirus antibody.

“Barbara was asymptomatic, and I had a sore throat and a cough. It didn’t last very long, and we were very, very fortunate, very lucky. Barbara and I are both of the age that is an at-risk age. Our hearts go out to the people who did lose their lives and their families. We were just a couple of the lucky ones, so we feel very strong about working with those who are taking care of those who have COVID-19.”

After his round at Muirfield Village, Tiger Woods told the media that he was aware the Nicklaus’ contracted the virus. “The fact that they got through it and they’re safe and here and healthy, it’s all good news for all of us who are a part of golf and who looked up to Jack and been around Barbara all these years,” Woods said. “The fact that they’re healthy is nothing but positives.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Austin Dillon Wins At Texas

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Austin Dillon Wins 3rd Career Nascar Race

Sports

MAC Delays Start Of Fall Sports

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT
No Fall Sports In MAC Until September 3rd

Sports

OSU Gets Another Top 300 Player

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 3:11 PM EDT
Buckeyes Land Another Top Recruit

Sports

Dress rehearsal: MLB holds first COVID-era exhibitions

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 2:03 AM EDT
|
By Jake Seiner
Exhibition games in Washington, New York and Pittsburgh on Saturday gave Major League Baseball its first look at coronavirus-era games — fake crowd noise and all.

Latest News

Sports

WVU Releases Updated COVID-19 Results

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 9:32 PM EDT
WVU Athletics' Give Updated COVID-19 Numbers

VOD Recordings

Stevie Browning Joins Herd Staff

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 7:57 PM EDT
stevie browning marshall basketball herd hoops logan high school

Sports

Stevie Browning Returning To Herd

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT
Former Logan and Marshall star returning to his home state to be a grad assistant at Marshall

Sports

NFL To Start Camps Next Week

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT
NFL Vets Are To Report To Camp On July 28th

Sports

Fairland Happy To Be Back In The Gym

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT
Dragons Are Now At Full Strength For Summer Practice

VOD Recordings

Fairland Back To Full Hoops Practice

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 9:59 PM EDT
fairland high school fairland dragons basketball ohsaa