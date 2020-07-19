Golden Bear Reveals He And His Wife Contracted COVID-19 In The Spring

COLUMBUS, Oh. (WSAZ) - During the final round the Jack’s Tournament, Jack Nicklaus told CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz that he and his wife, Barbara, tested positive for COVID-19 back in the spring. He said that they self-isolated at their south Florida home between March 13 and April 20 and he has since tested positive for the coronavirus antibody.

“Barbara was asymptomatic, and I had a sore throat and a cough. It didn’t last very long, and we were very, very fortunate, very lucky. Barbara and I are both of the age that is an at-risk age. Our hearts go out to the people who did lose their lives and their families. We were just a couple of the lucky ones, so we feel very strong about working with those who are taking care of those who have COVID-19.”

After his round at Muirfield Village, Tiger Woods told the media that he was aware the Nicklaus’ contracted the virus. “The fact that they got through it and they’re safe and here and healthy, it’s all good news for all of us who are a part of golf and who looked up to Jack and been around Barbara all these years,” Woods said. “The fact that they’re healthy is nothing but positives.”

