Gov. Beshear reports 583 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths Saturday

This is the second-highest number of cases reported in a single day in Kentucky.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 583 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total now stands at 22,184 cases.

This is the second-highest number of cases reported in a single day in Kentucky. Saturday’s cases add in to break Kentucky’s previous weekly record high, as well as setting a new monthly high.

“That means this is a dangerous time and it can’t be explained away by our increase in tests,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ve got to be careful. We’ve got to make sure that we are wearing our facial coverings because today’s cases are a reflection of 14 days ago before we mandated those. This is what it’s going to take if we want to save our economy and save lives and get our kids back in school, it’s really that simple.”

The governor also reported nine new deaths in the state. The deaths include a 93-year-old woman from Jefferson County; three women, ages 78, 80 and 81, and two men, ages 83 and 96, from Logan County; an 88-year-old woman from Shelby County; a 64-year-old man from Simpson County; and a 76-year-old woman from Warren County.

That raises the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 667.

As of Saturday, there have been at least 529,481 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 4.66%. At least 6,824 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“Take care of each other. Wear facial coverings. Stay six feet apart. Do all of the things we need to do. We know how to beat COVID-19,” said Gov. Beshear. “Let’s come together. I know we’re going to get through this. I’m counting on you and I’m proud of you. It’s go time and let’s get it done right now.”

