Ironton passes mask mandate amid rising COVID cases

People will be required to wear a mask inside businesses.
People will be required to wear a mask inside businesses.(Kim Rafferty)
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:18 PM EDT
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio does not have a statewide mask mandate. However, there are mandates for individual counties who reach a certain level of increases for COVID-19.

However, many local municipalities are passing one of their own such as Ironton.

Ironton City Councilman Jacob Hock started looking at mask mandates when COVID-19 cases started surging.

"I think in a span of two weeks our numbers have doubled from the beginning so its getting very concerning," said Hock.

It comes in response to rising cases and concerns the county would not reach a Level 3 quick enough which would require masks across the county.

"Part of that criteria requires hospitalizations we don't have a hospital in Lawrence County," said Hock.

The city ordinance passed with 5-2 votes Friday evening which is not considered a super majority therefore the mandate will go into effect after 30 days.

"The social perception of the effectiveness of wearing a mask is as important as an ordinance," said Hock.

Hock said it helps businesses enforce mask rules too providing a tool for for shops in Ironton who require them.

"I think it is very important for us personally and for the people in our families and people we come in contact with so we don't spread something to someone else," said Merle Norman Studio employee, Phyllis Akers.

If a citation is written for someone not wearing a mask, a judge could issue anything from a warning up to the $150 fine.

"You could walk away with a warning hopefully it encourages people to wear masks at the end of the day that's all we want," said Hock.

There are exceptions for certain health conditions.

"There is special considerations for if someone is hard of hearing you are not going to get fined for taking your mask down so they can read your lips," said Hock.

The ordinance also states that police are not able to ask someone about their health conditions due to HIPAA laws .

