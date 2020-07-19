Advertisement

MAC Delays Start Of Fall Sports

All Falls Sports To Begin September 3rd
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Mid-American Conference announced Thursday that all fall sports won’t begin until September 3rd. They stated the reason being “all due caution for the health and well-being of the student-athletes, coaches, and others involved.” The decision will provide additional time to prepare for the safe return to competition on an adjusted timeline. The sports affected by the move are field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball along with men’s and women’s cross country. Ohio University is a member in the MAC in all sports while WVU plays in men’s soccer.

The conference said “this decision applies to exhibition and non-conference games and will align with the start of football season, allowing all fall competition to begin at the same time.” The rescheduling of non-conference contests impacted by the postponed start of the fall seasons will be determined by each member institution.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Austin Dillon Wins At Texas

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Austin Dillon Wins 3rd Career Nascar Race

Sports

Golden Bear Reveals He And His Wife Contracted COVID-19 In The Spring

Updated: 23 hours ago
Jack Nicklaus Tells TV Audience He Had COVID-19 In The Spring

Sports

OSU Gets Another Top 300 Player

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 3:11 PM EDT
Buckeyes Land Another Top Recruit

Sports

Dress rehearsal: MLB holds first COVID-era exhibitions

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 2:03 AM EDT
|
By Jake Seiner
Exhibition games in Washington, New York and Pittsburgh on Saturday gave Major League Baseball its first look at coronavirus-era games — fake crowd noise and all.

Latest News

Sports

WVU Releases Updated COVID-19 Results

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 9:32 PM EDT
WVU Athletics' Give Updated COVID-19 Numbers

VOD Recordings

Stevie Browning Joins Herd Staff

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 7:57 PM EDT
stevie browning marshall basketball herd hoops logan high school

Sports

Stevie Browning Returning To Herd

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT
Former Logan and Marshall star returning to his home state to be a grad assistant at Marshall

Sports

NFL To Start Camps Next Week

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT
NFL Vets Are To Report To Camp On July 28th

Sports

Fairland Happy To Be Back In The Gym

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT
Dragons Are Now At Full Strength For Summer Practice

VOD Recordings

Fairland Back To Full Hoops Practice

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 9:59 PM EDT
fairland high school fairland dragons basketball ohsaa