Man dies after motorcycle goes over side of Huntington bridge

A man from South Carolina has died after Huntington Police say he crashed off the side of the 31st Street bridge.
A man from South Carolina has died after Huntington Police say he crashed off the side of the 31st Street bridge.(WSAZ)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from South Carolina has died after Huntington Police say he crashed off the side of the 31st Street bridge.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the 49-year-old man was riding a motorcycle across the bridge when he went off the road.

The man was found along a grass area of the bank of the Ohio River, and was pronounced dead.

His name has not been released. Police say authorities in South Carolina are still notifying family.

