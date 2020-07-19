Men charged for chasing, and shooting at car

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Two men are in jail after West Virginia State Police responded to a call of a car being chased and shot.

It happened Saturday evening in Hurricane.

Troopers were able to stop two cars and found several bullet holes in the victim's car.

After questioning everyone involved, troopers say Corey Michael Perkins, 30, and Robert Kwayne Barner, 24, admitted to chasing the victim from St. Albans and shooting at the car.

Troopers tell WSAZ Perkins is being charged with attempted murder and prohibited persons possessing a firearms.

Barner is charged with attempted murder, prohibited persons possessing firearms, and prohibited person possessing a concealed firearm.

Both were taken to the Western Regional Jail and are pending arraignment.

Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, which they say happened around 5 p.m., to call the Winfield detachment.

