Neighbors at Ritter Park beat the heat

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For many in and around Ritter Park it’s a tough decision to make.

Suffer from cabin fever or bake in the sun?

“It’s not the heat itself, it’s the added humidity and it’s a lot harder to breathe outside,” Seth Farrell said.

After not being able to see his friends for months, Farrell drove to Ritter Park from Kanawha County to picnic with them despite the hot, sticky weather.

“It depends on the heat itself,” Farrell said. “If it’s up in the upper 90s or hundreds, I try not to unless it’s a necessity to have to go out. But this is one of those rare occasions where I miss, I miss hanging out with them, so I’m just going to suck it up.”

While the summer continues, health officials say it is important to stay hydrated, wear light colored clothing and sunscreen when needed to avoid heat-related illness.

Click here for guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on heat-related illness and symptoms.

