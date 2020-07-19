OSU Gets Another Top 300 Player

Clemson’s loss is Ohio State’s gain. North Gwinnett high school cornerback Jordan Hancock committed to the Buckeyes on Sunday less than a week after saying goodbye to the Tigers. He is 6-foot and 170-pounds and further strengthens Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class. He is now the 16th player in the ESPN 300 to head to Columbus which includes Ironton Tiger star Reid Carrico. 14 of those commitments are players inside the top 150 as well. Here are some of the top names Ohio State has signed. Defensive end Jack Sawyer is the number one overall prospect, TreVeyon Henderson is the No. 1-ranked running back, Kyle McCord is the 4th ranked quarterback and Jayden Ballard is the No. 4-ranked wide receiver. Hancock said “they were the first big school to offer me, I wasn’t even ranked when they offered, so they were the first school to take a chance on me.”

