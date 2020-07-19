Toddler, and 5-year-old among 7 new COVID cases in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A 2-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl are among seven new cases of COVID-19 confirmed Sunday in Boyd County.

Health officials say a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl are among the new cases as well.

The ages for the other three patients are 20, 32, and 47.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 122 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 68 have recovered and three have died.

