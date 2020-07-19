Troopers searching for missing teenage girl

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who went missing from a home in the Tornado area early Saturday.

Troopers say Caitlyn Marie Hamilton, from Glenwood was last seen at a home on Falls Creek Road around 1 a.m. Saturday.

According to investigators, Caitlyn was seen getting into an unknown car which drove off towards Kanawha County.

Troopers say Caitlyn is believed to be in the Tornado/St. Albans area.

Anyone who knows where Caitlyn could be, is asked to contact TFC. M. C. McMillian II of the West Virginia State Police Hamlin Detachment at (304) 824-3101 or their local 911 center.

