WVU Releases Updated COVID-19 Results

School Has Given 518 Tests Since June
WVU Football registered 28 of the 41 positive COVID-19 tests since testing began in June
WVU Football registered 28 of the 41 positive COVID-19 tests since testing began in June(wdtv)
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 9:32 PM EDT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The WVU Department of Intercollegiate Athletes released updated COVID-19 testing numbers as of July 17th. Since testing began in June when athletes started returning to campus, they have administered 518 tests. Of that total number, 41 results were positive. They broke the numbers down further.

28 of them came from football with 5 from men’s basketball and 6 from women’s basketball. There was also one in women’s soccer and one staff member. All individuals entered self-isolation for 14 at the time of their positive result and contact tracing was initiated.

