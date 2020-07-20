20 new coronavirus cases reported in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. – A spike in COVID-19 cases was reported by the Mingo County Health Department Monday.

Officials say 2,170 people have been tested with 69 total coronavirus cases. 40 of those cases are still considered active.

In the month of July alone, the health department says there has been an increase of 50 new cases of coronavirus.

The health department says the increase in cases appear to be the result of ‘diverse activities, but involved travel and the attending of local events or functions.

All positive patients are isolating at home.

The Mingo County Health Department is notifying all those who were identified as being a close contact and are being instructed to quarantine for 14 days.

The health department says the county has reported two COVID-19 related deaths.

Officials say 17 people have recovered in the county.

