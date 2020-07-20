38 COVID-19 cases tied to Hazard High School football team

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/WSAZ) - More than three dozen COVID-19 cases have now been tied to the Hazard High School Football team, according to Director Scott Lockhard with Kentucky River District Health Department.

Of the 38 cases, there are 18 students, three coaches and 17 positive contacts.

Lockhard said all 38 are recovering at home.

Last Tuesday, Hazard High School learned one of their student-athletes tested positive for coronavirus.

Then on Friday, officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department announced eight more players and an assistant coach tested positive, bringing the total number to nine players.

After the first initial test officials with Hazard Independent Schools placed practices on a two-week break, following CDC guidelines.

