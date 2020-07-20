5 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Jackson County, Ohio

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Five new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Jackson County.

The Jackson County Health Department made that announcement Monday.

Details about the ages of those affected and how they’re doing were not released.

Overall, the county has 41 confirmed cases at this time.

Health officials continue to encourage social distancing, frequent handwashing and wearing a face covering in public if possible.

