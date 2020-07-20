Additional cases reported in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Scioto County, Ohio.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 104 since the start of the pandemic.

The health departments also reported nine more people who previously tested positive for the virus or were placed in quarantine have recovered.

The number of recovered patients now stands at 68.

Health officials say 36 cases are considered active.

There were no additional hospitalizations reported Monday by the health department.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.