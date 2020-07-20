Advertisement

Austin Dillon Wins At Texas

Austin Dillon Wins His 3rd Career NASCAR Race (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Austin Dillon Wins His 3rd Career NASCAR Race (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
FORT WORTH, TX -- Austin Dillon stayed in front after a restart with two laps to go and beat rookie Tyler Reddick to the checkered flag at Texas, giving Richard Childress Racing a 1-2 NASCAR Cup finish and quite a show for spectators spread out in the stands on a scorching Sunday.

Dillon raced to his third career win and first since Daytona at the start of the 2018 season. He stayed in front on three late restarts, the first after an incident with 29 laps left that shuffled the fast car of Ryan Blaney to a lap back.

"Not bad for a silver spoon kid, huh?" said Dillon, the grandson of Childress. "Tyler Reddick, he raced me clean. 1-2 for RCR. This has been coming. We've had good cars all year. I've got my baby Ace back home, my wife. I'm just so happy."

On the final restart, Dillon got a good jump and raced to the checkered flag ahead of his rookie teammate and some veteran drivers.

Joey Logano finished third, with Kyle Busch coming in fourth a day after he finished ahead of the field in two races -- having an Xfinity Series victory taken away after his car failed a post-race inspection before winning the Truck Series race at night. Series points leader Kevin Harvick was fifth.

