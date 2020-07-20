Charleston firefighter passes away while on duty

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 5-year member of the Charleston Fire Department passed away while on duty Monday.

According to the department, firefighter and medic Jason Cufee suffered an apparent medical emergency while on duty at Fire Station 3.

Officials say he was transported to Charleston Area Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

“FF/Medic Cuffee started his tenure with the Charleston Fire Department in May 2015. He was an important member of our department and is greatly missed,” said Chief Jeffrey Jackson. “Please remember his family, and his extended family at the Charleston Fire Department, during this time.”

This is the first on-duty death at the Charleston Fire Department since August 27, 1980.

“We are saddened today to share the tragic passing of FF/Medic Jason Cuffee,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “Our hearts are with his family, friends and the entire Charleston Fire Department during this time.”

