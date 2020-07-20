Advertisement

Charleston firefighter passes away while on duty

According to the department, firefighter and medic Jason Cufee suffered an apparent medical emergency while on duty at Fire Station 3.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 5-year member of the Charleston Fire Department passed away while on duty Monday.

According to the department, firefighter and medic Jason Cufee suffered an apparent medical emergency while on duty at Fire Station 3.

Officials say he was transported to Charleston Area Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

“FF/Medic Cuffee started his tenure with the Charleston Fire Department in May 2015. He was an important member of our department and is greatly missed,” said Chief Jeffrey Jackson. “Please remember his family, and his extended family at the Charleston Fire Department, during this time.”

This is the first on-duty death at the Charleston Fire Department since August 27, 1980.

“We are saddened today to share the tragic passing of FF/Medic Jason Cuffee,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “Our hearts are with his family, friends and the entire Charleston Fire Department during this time.”

Kanawha County sees increase in COVID cases by almost 50% in one month

Updated: 4 hours ago
At the site of the 35th drive-up testing site held by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, county and city leaders urged the public to wear face covering to stop the spread of COVID-19.